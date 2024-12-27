Bird Flu in Human Patient Shows Worrisome Mutations

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention scientists say they found "concerning" mutations in the bird flu virus in the first confirmed US case involving severe illness—but the mutations appear to be confined to the patient. In a news release, the CDC said the mutations in the H5N1 virus were not found in samples from poultry on the Louisiana patient's property, "suggesting the changes emerged in the patient after infection."

The mutations. The CDC said the mutations made it easier for the virus to bind to cell receptors in people's upper airways, STAT News reports. A similar mutation was found in a teenager in British Columbia who became severely ill with bird flu last month.