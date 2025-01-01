A Slew of New Laws Are Coming in 2025

Artificial intelligence, abortion, guns, marijuana, minimum wages: Name a hot topic, and chances are good there's a new law about it taking effect in 2025 in one state or another, the AP reports. Many of the laws launching in January are a result of legislation passed in 2024. Others stem from ballot measures approved by voters. Some face legal challenges. Here's a look at some of the most notable state laws taking effect:
- Hollywood stars and AI: California, home to Hollywood and some of the largest tech companies, is seeking to rein in the AI industry and put some parameters around social media stars. New laws seek to prevent the use of digital replicas of actors and performers without permission and allow the estates of dead performers to sue over unauthorized AI use.
- Child influencers: Also in California, parents who profit from social media posts featuring their children will be required to set aside some earnings for their young influencers. A new law also allows children to sue their parents for failing to do so.
- Social media limits: New social media restrictions in several states face court challenges. A Florida law bans children under 14 from having social media accounts and requires parental consent for ages 14 and 15, and a new Tennessee law requires parental consent for minors to open accounts. Both are being challenged in court, as are several California measures aimed at combating political deepfakes.
- School rules on gender: In a first nationally, California will start enforcing a law prohibiting districts from requiring staff to notify parents if their children change their gender identification.
- Abortion coverage: Delaware will require the state employee health plan and Medicaid plans for lower-income residents to cover abortions with no deductible, copayments, or other cost-sharing requirements.
- Safer traveling: In Missouri, law enforcement officers have spent the past 16 months issuing warnings to motorists that handheld cellphone use is illegal. Penalties kick in in 2025: a $150 fine for the first violation, progressing to $500 for third and subsequent offenses and up to 15 years imprisonment if a driver using a cellphone causes an injury or death. Montana is now the only state that hasn't banned texting while driving.
