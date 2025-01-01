A Slew of New Laws Are Coming in 2025

Artificial intelligence, abortion, guns, marijuana, minimum wages: Name a hot topic, and chances are good there's a new law about it taking effect in 2025 in one state or another, the AP reports. Many of the laws launching in January are a result of legislation passed in 2024. Others stem from ballot measures approved by voters. Some face legal challenges. Here's a look at some of the most notable state laws taking effect:

Hollywood stars and AI: California, home to Hollywood and some of the largest tech companies, is seeking to rein in the AI industry and put some parameters around social media stars. New laws seek to prevent the use of digital replicas of actors and performers without permission and allow the estates of dead performers to sue over unauthorized AI use.