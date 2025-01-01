'Mass Casualty Incident' Reported on Bourbon Street

Tragedy in New Orleans on the first day of 2025: CNN reports 10 people were killed and dozens more injured after a vehicle drove into a Bourbon Street crowd early Wednesday. The network shares this statement from the city's disaster preparedness agency, NOLA Ready:
- "The 8th District is currently working a mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street. There are 30 injured patients that have been transported by NOEMS (New Orleans Emergency Medical Services) and 10 fatalities. Public safety partners are responding on scene. Updates will follow as they are received."
CBS News cites witnesses who say a truck drove into the crowd at a high rate of speed, and that the driver then exited the vehicle and began shooting, with police returning fire. "Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready advised on X. The injured have been taken to five hospitals. CNN notes the city is slated to host the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, with the winner of the University of Georgia-Notre Dame match-up set to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. (More New Orleans stories.)