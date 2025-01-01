'Mass Casualty Incident' Reported on Bourbon Street

Tragedy in New Orleans on the first day of 2025: CNN reports 10 people were killed and dozens more injured after a vehicle drove into a Bourbon Street crowd early Wednesday. The network shares this statement from the city's disaster preparedness agency, NOLA Ready:

CBS News cites witnesses who say a truck drove into the crowd at a high rate of speed, and that the driver then exited the vehicle and began shooting, with police returning fire. "Get yourself away from the area," NOLA Ready advised on X. The injured have been taken to five hospitals. CNN notes the city is slated to host the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday night, with the winner of the University of Georgia-Notre Dame match-up set to advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals. (More New Orleans stories.)