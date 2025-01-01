FBI: Devices Found on Virginia Farm Outpace All Other Finds

On Dec. 17, FBI agents executed a search warrant at a 20-acre Virginia farm. What they found outpaces any previously discovered cache of "finished explosive devices," they say. The Guardian reports that after arresting Brad Spafford, 36, on a charge of possessing an unregistered short-barrel rifle, bomb squads swept his property in Isle of Wight county and found more than 150 homemade explosive devices. Some, marked "lethal," were found in a detached garage, per court documents. Inside the home, additional pipe bombs were allegedly found inside a backpack bearing the slogan #NoLivesMatter.

CBS News reports authorities began investigating Spafford in early 2023 after a tip from a neighbor, who said Spafford had previously blown off three fingers in an explosion and had told him that he was making roughly 50 rounds of ammunition per day "but he does not have 10,000 rounds yet," according to an affidavit. The Smithfield Times reports detective Rachelann Cardwell testified Spafford had allegedly voiced a desire to "bring back political assassination" and had been shooting at a photo of President Biden at a shooting range where he was seeking a 300- to 400-yard sniper qualification.

The neighbor alleged Spafford also told him that "missing children in the news had been taken by the federal government to be trained as school shooters." Prosecutors said Spafford also "acknowledged to keeping a jar in his freezer of HMTD, an explosive material that is so unstable it can be exploded merely as a result of friction of temperature changes." They say the jar had been kept next to food items and was labeled "dangerous" and "do not touch." A federal judge granted Spafford bond but that has been stayed while the government appeals. (More weapons stories.)