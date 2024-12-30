Boeing, Airline Stocks Drop After South Korea Crash

Boeing fell 2.3% after one of its jets skidded off a runway in South Korea, killing 179 of the 181 people aboard. South Korea is inspecting all 737-800 aircraft operated by airlines in the country. The disaster was yet another blow for Boeing following a machinists strike, further safety problems with its troubled top-selling aircraft, and a plunging stock price. Its shares have declined more than 30% this year. Airlines that fly Boeing jets wavered in the wake of the crash. United Airlines fell 1.5% and Delta Air Lines slipped 0.9%.

The price of US crude oil rose 0.6% and natural gas prices jumped 12%. Energy stocks held up better than the rest of the market. The sector rose 0.2%, making it the only sector gaining ground within the S&P 500 index. Investors have very little corporate and economic news to review this week, which is shortened by the New Year holiday. Markets will be closed on Wednesday. On Thursday, investors will get an updated snapshot of US construction spending for the month of November. On Friday, Wall Street will receive an update on manufacturing for December.