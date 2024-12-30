World Population Grew by 71M in 2024

The world population increased by more than 71 million people in 2024 and will be 8.09 billion people on New Year's Day, according to US Census Bureau estimates released Monday. The 0.9% increase in 2024 was a slight slowdown from 2023, when the world population grew by 75 million people, the AP reports. In January 2025, 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths are expected worldwide every second, according to the estimates.

The US grew by 2.6 million people in 2024, and its population on New Year's Day will be 341 million people, according to the Census Bureau. The US is expected to have one birth every 9 seconds and one death every 9.4 seconds in January 2025. International migration was expected to add one person to the US population every 23.2 seconds. The United Nations' world population estimate is slightly higher. In July, the UN put the world's population at 8.2 billion and predicted it would peak at 10.8 billion in the 2080s.