Biden Reveals He'll Deliver Carter Eulogy

While speaking about Jimmy Carter—who remains in hospice care in Georgia—President Biden appeared to inadvertently reveal part of the upcoming funeral plans. “He asked me to do his eulogy,” Biden said at a Democratic fundraiser Monday in Rancho Sante Fe, California, reports Axios. But Biden then quickly added, “Excuse me, I shouldn’t say that.” The 98-year-old Carter entered hospice last month, and few details have been released about his health since.

“I spent time with Jimmy Carter, and it’s finally caught up with him, but they found a way to keep him going for a lot longer than they anticipated because they found a breakthrough,” Biden said, per the Washington Post. Carter has had a number of health issues in recent years, most notably a brain-cancer diagnosis in 2015. The two men have longstanding ties. As the Hill notes, Biden, then a senator, became the first elected official outside Georgia to endorse Carter's 1976 presidential bid. Both were seen as DC outsiders. (Read more Jimmy Carter stories.)