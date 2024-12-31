Cops: Beverly Hills Doc Drugged, Raped Employee

The founder of Beverly Hills' Wound and Burn Centers of America has been accused of drugging and raping a staff member in his home. Per the Los Angeles Times , 42-year-old Babak Hajhosseini, also a doctor and visiting specialist for Catalina Island Health, was arrested late last month on suspicion of sexually assaulting an unconscious person, according to the LAPD. Investigators say that attack was part of Hajhosseini's larger scheme to lure women to his residence after hours with ads on job recruitment sites offering well-paying gigs.

Hajhosseini's arrest came about after one woman told police that while at his home, he pressured her to drink alcohol and she fell unconscious. According to the LAPD, Hajhosseini then sexually assaulted her and recorded what he was doing. Hajhosseini was charged Friday with various counts of rape, sodomy, and oral copulation, per KABC. He was released on $2 million bond.

"Though he is charged with assaulting a single victim, investigators believe there are other victims who have yet to come forward," police say. Hajhosseini's legal team says in a statement that cops made "false and salacious accusations" about their client, and that Hajhosseini "will try his case in court, not in the media," per KTLA. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Hajhosseini to call them at 213-473-0447, or to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be provided online. (More sexual assault stories.)