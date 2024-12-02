Stephen King's Radio Stations Are Going Silent on Dec. 31

Stephen King's raucous rock 'n' roll radio station and two others that he owns are going silent at year's end. The renowned author and lifelong rocker who used to perform with the Rock Bottom Remainders, a rock band that featured literary icons, said Monday that at age 77, it's time to say goodbye to three Bangor, Maine, stations that have been bleeding money. King kept the stations afloat for decades, and he said he and his wife, Tabitha, are proud to have kept them going for so long, the AP reports.

"While radio across the country has been overtaken by giant corporate broadcasting groups, I've loved being a local, independent owner all these years," King said in a statement. "I've loved the people who've gone to these stations every day and entertained folks, kept the equipment running, and given local advertisers a way to connect with their customers."