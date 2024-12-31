2 Female Actors Get Behind Blake Lively

Blake Lively has stirred up plenty of debate with her allegations against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and two female actors are taking the moment to weigh in. As the AV Club reports, Kate Beckinsale posted a video on the topic—though she says she doesn't know either Lively or Baldoni. Similarly, Buzzfeed notes that Abigail Breslin, who has previously complained about harassment on-set to the tune of a lawsuit filed against her, penned an essay on Tumblr. Both actors say that Lively's complaint about the industry is real.