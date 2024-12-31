2 Female Actors Get Behind Blake Lively

Kate Beckinsale, Abigail Breslin say her complaint about the industry is real
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 31, 2024 1:57 PM CST
Kate Beckinsale attends the King's Trust Global Gala at Casa Cipriani on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Blake Lively has stirred up plenty of debate with her allegations against It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni, and two female actors are taking the moment to weigh in. As the AV Club reports, Kate Beckinsale posted a video on the topic—though she says she doesn't know either Lively or Baldoni. Similarly, Buzzfeed notes that Abigail Breslin, who has previously complained about harassment on-set to the tune of a lawsuit filed against her, penned an essay on Tumblr. Both actors say that Lively's complaint about the industry is real.

  • From Beckinsale: Blakely "highlighted this machine that goes into effect when a woman complains about something. This is not an archaic problem no one is facing. This is continuing." Beckinsale recounts "being felt up" by a crew member, being "referred to over walkie talkie and my face as 'that c---' because I said, 'I'm finding it difficult [to work]; my co-star is drunk every day.'" She says he took hours each day to learn his lines, which meant "I'm not getting to see my daughter in the evenings the whole movie. The studio's response was to give me a bike so I could ride around the studio lot while I was waiting." After her complaints, name-calling ensued.
  • From Breslin: "I have unfortunately been subject to the same toxic masculinity throughout my life. In my recent career, I've brought forward concerns about a male colleague and was deemed 'hysterical.' ... Now, as I'm seeing this pattern pop up more, I realize this is the norm."
  • More from Beckinsale: Another instance involved physical injury during a fight scene, she says. "There's a certain kind of actor who gets a thrill out of legally being able to harm a woman during a fight sequence." She was injured in one such scene, and had MRIs taken that showed injury. When she spoke up, "I was gaslit and made to feel like I was the problem."
