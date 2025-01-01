Suspect in New Orleans Attack Is Dead

The suspect who drove into a Bourbon Street crowd, killing 10 people and injuring dozens more, was killed in a firefight with police, the FBI confirmed in a statement Wednesday. "The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism," the statement continued, per CNN. Investigators say they are certain the suspect, who has not been identified, acted intentionally. "He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did," Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said. "It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could."