1 Killed, 11 Injured in Myrtle Beach Shooting

A busy Saturday night in Myrtle Beach's tourist district was shattered when a gunman opened fire in an incident that left one person dead and 11 others injured. The Myrtle Beach Police Department says just before midnight, officers noticed a "disturbance involving multiple individuals" in the coastal South Carolina city's well-known entertainment district. Someone opened fire amid the altercation, and police responded immediately, Fox News reports. The person killed, 18-year-old Jerrius Davis of Bennettsville, was shot by one of the responding officers.

The city's mayor says it was the right thing to do. "Our officer saw what happened, and when he saw that an altercation was taking place and a gun was being shot, the officer responded very quickly and, in my opinion, saved lives," Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune tells News13. "Last night could have been so much worse." The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate, as it does any officer-involved shooting, and the local police department is also launching its own internal probe.

Bethune called the shooting "an isolated incident," and said her city remains "a great place to visit." Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina said she was "devastated by the tragic shooting in Myrtle Beach. Our hearts are torn apart for the victims and their families." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)