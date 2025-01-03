Sweden Is Hunting an Endangered Species

A wolf hunt kicked off Thursday in Sweden, which is aiming to slash its population of the endangered species in half. The government will allow five families of wolves, representing 30 of Sweden's 375 recorded wolves, to be killed during the hunt. But its goal is to set a new minimum population level of 170 wolves, down from 300, the Guardian reports. Conservationists argue this plan and the new hunt—coming after 75 of Sweden's wolves were allowed to be killed last year, per Euronews —are illegal under European Union law. The 1979 Bern Convention requires nations to "conserve wild flora and fauna and their natural habitats" with particular emphasis given to endangered and vulnerable species.

Magnus Orrebrant, chair of the Swedish Carnivore Association, argues Sweden has been "disregarding the wolf's special protection status, allowing a yearly licensed quota hunt and thereby breaking EU law" since 2010. He says the group complained to the European Commission, "leading to an infringement procedure against Sweden, as yet to no avail." As the Guardian reports, the EU is now considering altering its Habitats Directive, the legislative framework for protecting threatened biodiversity, to allow more wolves to be killed. Under current rules, wolves "can only be killed in certain circumstances, such as if there's a risk to public health or if they have reached favorable conservation status in an area," per Euronews.

In December, however, the EU agreed to ease protections for wolves, changing their status from "strictly protected" to "protected" in a decision to take effect March 7. Wolf numbers have increased in some parts of Europe, leading to complaints from farmers about threats to livestock. (European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's own pony was killed by a wolf in 2022.) But Sergiy Moroz of the European Environmental Bureau calls it "a politically-motivated decision," noting Switzerland's 2022 proposal to lower wolf protections was rejected by the EU on scientific grounds, per the Anadolu Agency. Orrebrant says allowing more wolves to be killed, rather than implementing alternative solutions like electric fencing, will negatively effect "all wildlife in Europe." (More wolves stories.)