Indian PM Gave Jill Biden a $20K Diamond

President Biden and his family were given tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, according to an annual accounting by the State Department, with first lady Jill Biden receiving the single most expensive present: a $20,000 diamond from India's leader. The 7.5-carat diamond from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was easily the most costly gift presented to any member of the first family in 2023, although she also received a brooch valued at $14,063 from the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and a bracelet, brooch, and photo album worth $4,510 from the president and first lady of Egypt. Other highlights from the report, per the AP: