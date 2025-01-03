Indian PM Gave Jill Biden a $20K Diamond

And other swank gifts the first family and other federal officials reported receiving from foreign leaders
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jan 3, 2025 10:27 AM CST
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk across the South Lawn of the White House, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, in Washington, after returning from Camp David.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

President Biden and his family were given tens of thousands of dollars in gifts from foreign leaders in 2023, according to an annual accounting by the State Department, with first lady Jill Biden receiving the single most expensive present: a $20,000 diamond from India's leader. The 7.5-carat diamond from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was easily the most costly gift presented to any member of the first family in 2023, although she also received a brooch valued at $14,063 from the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and a bracelet, brooch, and photo album worth $4,510 from the president and first lady of Egypt. Other highlights from the report, per the AP:

  • The president: His gifts included a $7,100 commemorative photo album from South Korea's recently impeached President Suk Yeol Yoon, a $3,495 statue of Mongolian warriors from the Mongolian PM, a $3,300 silver bowl from the sultan of Brunei, a $3,160 sterling silver tray from the president of Israel, and a collage worth $2,400 from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • Federal law: Officials must declare gifts they receive with an estimated value of more than $480. The more expensive ones are typically transferred to the National Archives or put on official displays. The $20,000 diamond was retained for official use in the White House East Wing, while the other gifts to the president and first lady were sent to the archives. Vanessa Valdivia, a rep for Jill Biden, said the diamond will be turned over to the archives after they leave office.
  • The CIA director: William Burns received an $18,000 astrograph from a foreign source whose identity is classified. That is being transferred to the GSA. Burns reported receiving and destroying an $11,000 Omega watch (as is CIA protocol). Below the rank of director, CIA employees reported gifts including an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra watch, a ladies Omega Constellation watch, a diamond necklace, earring bracelet, and a ring that were valued together at $65,100. All were destroyed.
