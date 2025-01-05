Forensic Scientists Set Their Sights on Deceased Migrants

Guardian reports on effort to identify more of those who die attempting sea crossings
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2025 4:10 PM CST
Coast guard officers cover the bodies after a speedboat carrying migrants has capsized, in the southeastern Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, Greece, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.   (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP)

Tens of thousands of migrants die trying to reach Europe each year—and the challenges in identifying them are manifold. For one, it's thought many boats just vanish, with no bodies ever washing ashore or being recovered from the water. Of those that are, people are often traveling without identification, and their remains can end up unrecognizable. And relatives often don't report them missing, particularly if they fear it will reveal issues with their own immigration status. The recently established Migrant Disaster Victim Identification Action brings together European forensic scientists who seek to increase the number of formal identifications that are made using new technologies and methods, reports the Guardian. More:

  • Standout quote: "It is thought that at least 25,000 people have died in the last 10 years crossing the Mediterranean alone, and that's not even accounting for those who die on land and other routes," says MDVI chair Caroline Wilkinson. "Only [about] 25% of those are ever formally identified—and those are just the ones where the bodies are found."
  • Why current ID methods don't cut it: As the MDVI Action site explains, DNA, fingerprints, and dental records may be standard identification tools, but they're "often impossible, due to legal obstacles and socioeconomic conditions of the countries of origin and the resulting lack of regular dental treatment, fingerprint resources and family records."
  • Among the group's initial initiatives: Developing handheld scanners that can be used to record dead migrants' features before they have time to decompose more and looking into whether "secondary identifiers" like birthmarks and tattoos can reliably be used as a legal means of identification.
  • Deadly year for migration to Spain: NPR reports 10,457 deaths were recorded from Jan. 1 until Dec. 15, 2024, on the migrant routes between Western Africa and Spain, making it the deadliest year recorded. Of that tally, 1,538 of them were children.
(The Guardian has more here.)

