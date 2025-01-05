Forensic Scientists Set Their Sights on Deceased Migrants

Tens of thousands of migrants die trying to reach Europe each year—and the challenges in identifying them are manifold. For one, it's thought many boats just vanish, with no bodies ever washing ashore or being recovered from the water. Of those that are, people are often traveling without identification, and their remains can end up unrecognizable. And relatives often don't report them missing, particularly if they fear it will reveal issues with their own immigration status. The recently established Migrant Disaster Victim Identification Action brings together European forensic scientists who seek to increase the number of formal identifications that are made using new technologies and methods, reports the Guardian. More: