Data: US Workers Are Becoming More Productive

The average productivity of US workers, as measured by the hour, is steadily improving, the Labor Department reports. The increase in the third quarter was 2%, the data show, over the same period a year earlier—the fifth straight quarter with a gain of at least that much. That matters because the faster productivity grows, the faster the economy can grow. And productivity has been key to the nation's economic growth relative to other nations' economies, the Wall Street Journal reports. But it's a mixed bag for the workers themselves. Several factors could be contributing to the improvement: