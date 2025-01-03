Netherlands Publishes List of Suspected Nazi Helpers

More than 400K were investigated
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 3, 2025 10:04 AM CST
Dutch Database of Suspected Nazi Collaborators Published
A 1941 photo of Nazi soldiers, supported by armored personnel carriers, on the move.   (AP Photo/File)

Some uncomfortable family histories may be unearthed in the Netherlands, where a digitized list of suspected Nazi collaborators during World War II has just been made public. The names of about 425,000 people are in the database digitized by the Huygens Institute, reports Euro News. All were investigated at the end of World War II, and their names have previously been accessible only through a physical visit to the Dutch National Archives in the Hague, notes the BBC.

"This archive contains important stories for both present and future generations," the institute says in a statement. "From children who want to know what their father did in the war, to historians researching the gray areas of collaboration." The list of names includes all those investigated for collaborating with the Nazis during the German occupation from 1940 to 1945—including those who were cleared. The BBC points out one tangible way the unearthed names could affect present-day Netherlands: Roughly 20% of residents are iffy about the children of collaborators holding public office. (More Netherlands stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X