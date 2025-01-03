Boy, 8, Survives 5 Days in 'Perilous' African Game Park

An incredible story out of Zimbabwe, where an 8-year-old boy survived five days in Matusadona Game Park, which is home to wild animals including about 40 lions. A member of parliament describes the park as "perilous." The child wandered away from his rural home and ended up there, and was found alive five days later, the BBC reports. He'd been "sleeping on a rocky perch, amidst roaring lions, passing elephants, eating wild fruits," the lawmaker says. He also reportedly used sticks to dig small wells in riverbeds to find drinking water, one of the skills he'd learned because his home is prone to drought.

His community formed a search party and beat drums hoping to bring him home. Eventually, the child heard a ranger's car and ran toward it, but just missed it. Noticing his footprints in the area, though, the park rangers returned and discovered him—some 14 miles from his family home, the Zimbabwe Mail reports. He was put on an IV drip to help him regain strength. The 570-square-mile park is also home to zebras, elephants, hippos, and antelope, and was once home to one of the densest lion populations in Africa. "We are overwhelmed with gratitude to the brave park rangers, the tireless Nyaminyami community who beat night drums each day to get the boy hear sound and get the direction back home and everyone who joined the search," the MP wrote on social media.