FBI Releases New Video in Still-Unsolved Pipe Bomb Case

A harrowing chapter in American history remains shrouded in mystery: Who planted pipe bombs outside offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees in Washington on the eve of the attack on the Capitol ? Hoping to generate new tips from the public, the FBI is releasing more information about its pipe bomb investigation, including an estimate that the unidentified suspect is about 5 feet 7 inches tall. The bureau also is posting previously unreleased video of the suspect placing one of the bombs, the AP reports.

A host of basic questions remains unanswered four years later. For starters, investigators haven't determined if the suspect is a man or a woman. Nor have they established a clear link between the pipe bombs and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol by a mob of Donald Trump's supporters. The FBI "can't work on assumptions," said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the bureau's Washington field office. "Without being able to confirm the suspect's identity, it is very hard to definitively establish motive," Sundberg told the Associated Press. "Therefore, it would be difficult for us to state that there is a link, although we can't state there is not one."

Images show the suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a face mask, black gloves, and a black and grey pair of Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The person also wore or carried a backpack containing the bombs. This week, the FBI is releasing a minute-long video that shows the suspect sitting on a park bench outside the DNC before placing the first bomb there. The FBI also is releasing closeup images of the type of Nike sneakers worn by the suspect. Fewer than 25,000 pairs of the same shoe were sold between August 2018 and January 2021, according to the FBI. "Based on attire, those are probably the most remarkable or distinctive feature when it comes to clothing the suspect wore," Sundberg said. "We're hoping that somebody might recognize that." (More pipe bomb stories.)