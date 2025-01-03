2 Dead, 19 Hurt After Plane Crashes Through California Building's Roof

Two people died and 19 were injured Thursday when a small plane crashed through the roof of a sprawling furniture manufacturing building in Southern California where at least 200 people were working, police said. The people who died were believed to have been on the plane, while those injured were inside the building, the AP reports. The deceased victims will be identified after officials have contacted the next of kin, the Fullerton Police Department said in a statement. Eleven people were taken to hospitals, while eight were treated and released at the scene, police said.

The plane crashed less than two minutes after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport in Orange County, located 6 miles from Disneyland, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. Security camera footage from Rucci Forged, a wheel manufacturer across the street, shows the plane was tilted on its side as it dove into the building, causing a fiery explosion and black plume of smoke.

After taking off, the pilot told air traffic control he was going to turn around to make an emergency landing, but it was unclear what the issue with the plane was, an airport operations worker said. The building struck by the plane was occupied by Michael Nicholas Designs, a furniture upholstery manufacturer, according to a sign on a door. There appeared to be sewing machines and textile stock inside. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the accident and identified the plane as a single-engine, four-seat Van's RV-10. The National Transportation Safety Board said it also is investigating.