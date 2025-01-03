Politics / Mike Johnson Mike Johnson Is Re-Elected as House Speaker Two GOP dissenters changed their minds, enough to give him the win By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 3, 2025 1:29 PM CST Updated Jan 3, 2025 1:46 PM CST Copied House Speaker Mike Johnson speaks with Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, as the 119th Congress convenes Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Mike Johnson will keep his gavel. The new Congress convened on Friday with one big question hanging in the balance: Did Johnson have the votes to retain his position as House speaker? The answer turned out to be yes, on the first round of balloting no less, reports CNN. Johnson secured the bare minimum of 218 votes needed, with only one GOP defection when the vote was finalized. As expected, the defection was Rep. Thomas Massie. Two other Republicans, Ralph Norman, and Keith Self, initially voted against Johnson, but they changed to "yes" votes before the vote was gaveled final and amid much discussion. Context: Johnson's opponents on the right had complained he's been too quick to work on compromises with Democrats on spending bills and issues including aid to Ukraine. Massie has been his most vocal critic. One substantial factor working in Johnson's favor: He had the full support of President-elect Trump. No Gaetz: Matt Gaetz, who left Congress to pursue a failed bid to become the next attorney general, opted not to participate in Friday's vote, though he would've been technically eligible, reports Politico. His absence complicated the math for Johnson as a GOP member. Alternatives? One factor working for Johnson was the lack of clear alternative candidates, reports Politico. Names in circulation included Majority Leader Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan of Ohio, and GOP Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, but all three previously lost to Johnson. (More Mike Johnson stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error