Mike Johnson Is Re-Elected as House Speaker

Mike Johnson will keep his gavel. The new Congress convened on Friday with one big question hanging in the balance: Did Johnson have the votes to retain his position as House speaker? The answer turned out to be yes, on the first round of balloting no less, reports CNN. Johnson secured the bare minimum of 218 votes needed, with only one GOP defection when the vote was finalized. As expected, the defection was Rep. Thomas Massie. Two other Republicans, Ralph Norman, and Keith Self, initially voted against Johnson, but they changed to "yes" votes before the vote was gaveled final and amid much discussion.