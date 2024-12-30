Trump Gives Mike Johnson a 'Complete & Total Endorsement'

President-elect endorses GOP House speaker to continue in his role
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks as Donald Trump listens during a news conference on April 12 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.   (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Mike Johnson was nominated in November to return as House speaker under the incoming Trump administration, even securing a thumbs-up from the president-elect himself, but whether that endorsement from Trump stuck after the nation teetered perilously close to a government shutdown earlier this month was unclear. The former (and future) commander in chief erased all doubts on Monday, however, as he offered his "complete & total endorsement" for the Louisiana lawmaker ahead of the leadership vote set for Friday.

"Speaker Mike Johnson is a good, hard working, religious man. He will do the right thing, and we will continue to WIN," Trump wrote on Truth Social, at the end of a lengthy post. Politico notes "internal GOP chaos of the federal funding meltdown" seemed to have put Johnson's leadership in jeopardy, after two funding plans put forth by the House speaker disintegrated when Trump jumped in to demand a suspension or lifting of the debt ceiling.

It's expected that all Democrats will vote against Johnson, meaning he can only lose two GOP votes. Although there's been a "temperature check" of sorts on other Republican candidates for speaker if Johnson is unable to rally the needed votes, including for Rep. Jim Jordan, many Republicans think Trump's endorsement may help give Johnson the boost he needs to emerge victorious. "No one is happy with Johnson, but no one wants to openly talk about alternatives," a House GOP aide tells Politico. (More Mike Johnson stories.)

