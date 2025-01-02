Johnson's Fight for Gavel May Affect Trump Certification

The new House convenes on Friday, with a major question hanging in the balance: Will Mike Johnson remain as speaker? Johnson has the endorsement of President-elect Trump, but he still may not have the necessary votes given the GOP's razor-thin margin. Coverage:

The math: The House's first order of business will be to elect a speaker. It would take only two GOP defections to deny Johnson the post, reports the AP.

The House's first order of business will be to elect a speaker. It would take only two GOP defections to deny Johnson the post, reports the AP. Massie's push: GOP Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky already has promised to vote against Johnson. The libertarian congressman objects to Johnson's compromises with Democrats on spending plans and aid to Ukraine, among other things, per CNN. And he says Trump's endorsement isn't enough to change his mind. Nearly a dozen others haven't yet committed to backing Johnson, the outlet notes.