Schneider Pushes Right's Answer to The View

Rob Schneider's plan to create a conservative talk show to counter The View appears to have gained the attention of a big name in media: The actor and comedian recently met with Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, reports former CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy at his "Status" newsletter. Also at the meeting: Cheryl Hines , the wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Curb Your Enthusiasm star, per Mediaite . Kennedy is still on track to be President-elect Trump's health secretary.

Last month, Schneider told Fox News of his plan to create the show through his new No Apologies Media company. "We're going to do an all-ladies talk show that won't be like The View," Schneider said. "It will be the opposite because this will be entertaining. It'll be funny." He said the hosts would "focus on making people laugh rather than 'shaming them' with politics," per Fox. Soon-Shiong made headlines late last year when he forbade his newspaper's editorial board from endorsing Kamala Harris. It's not clear whether he and Schneider, a longtime supporter of Trump, have formed a partnership. (More Rob Schneider stories.)