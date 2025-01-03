Selena's Killer Asks for Parole

The woman who killed rising star Selena Quintanilla Perez 30 years ago is asking to be released on parole, reports NBC News . Yolanda Saldivar is eligible under the 30-years-to-life sentence she received in 1995. Saldivar, now 64, fatally shot the 23-year-old Mexican-American singer at a hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, per USA Today . Prosecutors said the shooting took place after Selena discovered that Saldivar—the president of her fan club and manager of two of the entertainer's clothing boutiques—had been embezzling. Saldivar has always denied the embezzlement allegation and has said she did not mean to kill Selena.

Saldivar is imprisoned at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit prison in Gatesville, Texas. Her parole request is currently under official review, and she would be eligible for release on March 30 if approved. Selena was killed two weeks shy of her 24th birthday with her career on a fast trajectory among both English- and Spanish-speaking fans. The Tejano star was named female vocalist of the year at the Tejano Music Awards in 1986, then went on to win the same title 10 more times. She also earned a Grammy for best Mexican-American album in 1994 (Selena Live!). Popular songs include "Como La Flor" and "I Could Fall In Love."