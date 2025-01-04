Apple TV+ Is Free Until Sunday

Apple TV+ is hoping people will make a dent in the Strategic Popcorn Reserve by bingeing its streaming TV and movies for free this weekend in what experts are calling a canny promotion. The offer valid from January 3-5 is intended to give viewers a taste of what's behind the Apple paywall and get them hooked, ready to fork over $9.99 a month in the US, the AP reports. Michael D. Smith, a professor of information technology and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, said the two-day window is not too short to ignore and not too long to satisfy all demand.

"This is not 'I'm going to let you binge-watch this over the course of three or four days or a week or a couple weeks and then maybe you won't subscribe next month,'" he said. "This is, 'I'm giving you two days to explore my catalog. And I'm hoping that you're going to find something in there that maybe you'll binge. Maybe you'll have time to binge the first six episodes, but it's so cool you've got to come back and you're going to be willing to subscribe to come back.'"

While entertainment companies often use promotions and discounts to lure new customers, Apple TV+'s pitch has no catches, like entering personal info or credit card numbers. All you need is an Apple ID, which is free and which many people already have from the days of 99-cent song downloads. What can you see behind the paywall? The Emmy-winning Ted Lasso and The Morning Show and other buzzy series like Silo, Shrinking, Severance, Bad Sisters, Slow Horses, Disclaimer, and Presumed Innocent. Movies include Fly Me to the Moon, The Instigators, Spirited, Ghosted, Argylle, Palmer, Napoleon, and Killers of the Flower Moon.