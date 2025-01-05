He's the First Leader From Americas to Visit South Pole

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has joined a tiny group within the club of world leaders: He just became only the third in history to visit the South Pole, reports the BBC. Boric is also the first from the Americas to make the visit, with the others coming from New Zealand (2007) and Norway (2011), per the Guardian. Boric arrived at the US-run Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station on Friday, when temperatures were about 20 below zero. He came along with a team of researchers on what was ostensibly a science-minded expedition, but Boric made a point to describe the trip as a "confirmation of our claim to sovereignty" over part of Antarctica.