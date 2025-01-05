He's the First Leader From Americas to Visit South Pole

Chilean President Gabriel Boric has joined a tiny group within the club of world leaders: He just became only the third in history to visit the South Pole, reports the BBC. Boric is also the first from the Americas to make the visit, with the others coming from New Zealand (2007) and Norway (2011), per the Guardian. Boric arrived at the US-run Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station on Friday, when temperatures were about 20 below zero. He came along with a team of researchers on what was ostensibly a science-minded expedition, but Boric made a point to describe the trip as a "confirmation of our claim to sovereignty" over part of Antarctica.
Chile is one of several nations that stakes a claim to part of the continent, which has no government or indigenous population, notes the BBC. "Instead, the entire continent is set aside as a scientific preserve." Chile has previously carried out missions in the northern part of the continent, but the nation appears intent on expanding its footprint, per UPI. It is one of 12 nations that signed the original Antarctic Treaty in 1961 stipulating that the continent should remain a demilitarized zone dedicated to scientific research. "Good morning from Chilean Antarctica, where everything begins," Boric tweeted on Saturday, per CNN. (More South Pole stories.)