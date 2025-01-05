Movie and TV Lovers, This Is Your Weekend

The Golden Globes return Sunday with major star appeal, thanks to a slew of big-name nominees, including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, and more. Nominations for the 82nd awards ceremony were made last month, per the AP. The show will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Here, key things to know about the ceremony:
- Who's hosting: Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts. Ask Tom Brady. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, Someday You'll Die, for HBO.
- Who's presenting: A ton of starry people, including Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Awkwafina, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Mindy Kaling, Nicolas Cage, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis, and Zoe Kravitz.
- Who's nominated: Jacques Audiard's audacious musical Emilia Perez, about a Mexican drug lord who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, leads all nominees with 10. That puts it ahead of other contenders like the musical smash Wicked, the papal thriller Conclave, and the postwar epic The Brutalist. The Apprentice, about a young Donald Trump, also landed nominations for its two central performances, by Sebastian Stan as Trump and Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn. The Bear leads all TV nominees with five nominations.
- Nominees of note: Stan, Kate Winslet, and Selena Gomez are all up for two awards each. With his 11th nomination, for best supporting actor in a film thanks to his role in Gladiator II, Denzel Washington is the most-nominated Black performer at the Globes, while Steve Martin's nomination for best TV actor in a musical or comedy is his ninth overall and could be his first win. There are also 26 first-time nominees, including Grande, Dakota Fanning, Glaser, Seth Meyers, Zoe Saldana, and Pamela Anderson.
