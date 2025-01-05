Movie and TV Lovers, This Is Your Weekend

The Golden Globes return Sunday with major star appeal, thanks to a slew of big-name nominees, including Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, and more. Nominations for the 82nd awards ceremony were made last month, per the AP. The show will be televised by CBS and streamed on Paramount+. Here, key things to know about the ceremony:



Who's hosting: Comedian and actor Nikki Glaser has made a name for herself as a riotously sharp wit, especially at roasts. Ask Tom Brady. She earned an Emmy nomination for her latest special, Someday You'll Die, for HBO.