In the NBA, Big Drama Over a Star Player

Jimmy Butler was Miami's best player for five years, the leader of a team that went to the NBA Finals twice in his tenure. He talked big and, at times, played bigger. He spoke with reverence for the city, for the franchise, for the famed "Heat Culture." He also missed a lot of games, seemed unhappy at times, and then didn't get a $113 million extension that he was eligible for last summer. And now, a breakup looms, per the AP .

On Thursday, Butler told reporters after a loss that he doesn't think he can find on-court joy in Miami anymore—a reference to diminished playing time. The next day, the Heat suspended him for seven games and said they will listen to trade offers—a clear sign they do not expect him to wear their uniform again. "We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks," the team said. "Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team."

The team saying it's open to moving the six-time All-Star is a sharp turnaround from a week ago, when Heat President Pat Riley said the team would not trade Butler. That was then. Now, the relationship between Butler and the Heat—a talking point for weeks—appears to be well past the breaking point. Butler will lose about $336,000 per game during the suspension, about $2.3 million in all. He has the right to an appeal, which could ease the financial hit. The National Basketball Players Association said it intends to file a grievance, calling the seven-game suspension "excessive and inappropriate."