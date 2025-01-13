JPMorgan: Time to Come Back Into the Office Full-Time

The latest company to require employees to return to the office five days a week: JPMorgan Chase. In an internal memo cited by Reuters , employees of the financial services firm are informed that anyone currently on a hybrid schedule must work full-time in the office starting in March. The bank's CEO, Jamie Dimon, has been among many finance industry CEOs to have spoken out against remote work in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The memo was posted to an internal company website, but in the wake of dozens if not hundreds of comments complaining about the new policy, comments on the post were turned off, sources tell the Wall Street Journal .

With more than half of JPMorgan Chase's employees already back in the office full-time, "now is the right time to solidify our full-time in-office approach," wrote the bank's executives, including Dimon, in the memo. "We think it is the best way to run the company." They anticipated that some would disagree with the policy but wrote, "Being together greatly enhances mentoring, learning, brainstorming and getting things done." They promised to continue to "support ... flexibility in the workplace," and said some teams may be allowed to continue working remotely or following a hybrid schedule if their "work can be easily and clearly measured." (More JPMorgan Chase stories.)