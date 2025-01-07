Aubrey Plaza Speaks Out After Husband Jeff Baena's Death

Aubrey Plaza released a statement Monday along with the family of her husband, Jeff Baena, after the filmmaker's death at age 47 Friday. "This is an unimaginable tragedy," reads the statement, as cited by USA Today . "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time." Baena was reportedly found dead at his Los Angeles home, and the medical examiner ruled his death suicide by hanging. Plaza and Baena, who had been together since 2010, wed quietly in 2020. The following year, Plaza told Ellen DeGeneres the story on DeGeneres' talk show.

"I just said, 'Hey, it's our 10-year anniversary. We should do something, get an ice cream cone, you know, do something special. And then I joked about getting married and he's like, 'Well, we probably couldn't get married that fast,'" Plaza told DeGeneres. "I said, 'Wouldn't it be nice to get married on our actual anniversary? And then I Googled it, and I found OneHourMarriage.com, and then I called around 5pm, and I said, 'Can you come in an hour and marry me in our yard?'" (Us has more of the story in a 2021 article.) Baena said in 2022 of Plaza, per CNN, "She's awesome. I would be working with her if she wasn't my wife, but luckily she is." (If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988.)