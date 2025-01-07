Earthquake Hits Tibet, Killing at Least 53

A strong earthquake killed at least 53 people in Tibet on Tuesday and left many others trapped as dozens of aftershocks shook the region of western China and across the border in Nepal, the AP reports. The official Xinhua News Agency said 62 other people were injured, citing the regional disaster relief headquarters. About 1,500 fire and rescue workers were deployed to search for people in the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Management said. The US Geological Survey said the earthquake measured magnitude 7.1 and was relatively shallow at a depth of about 6 miles. China recorded the magnitude as 6.8.

The epicenter was about 50 miles northeast of Mount Everest, which straddles the border. The area is seismically active and is where the India and Eurasia plates clash and cause uplifts in the Himalayan mountains strong enough to change the heights of some of the world's tallest peaks. State broadcaster CCTV said there are a handful of communities within 3 miles of the epicenter, which was 240 miles from Lhasa, the capital of Tibet, and about 14 miles from the region's second-largest city of Shigatse, known as Xigaze in Chinese. About 140 miles away in Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, the earthquake woke up residents and sent them running out of their homes into the streets.