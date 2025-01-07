Trump Proposes Merger After Trudeau Resigns

US President-elect Trump was again pushing his idea of Canada becoming a part of the United States following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his impending resignation Monday. "If Canada merged with the US, there would no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," Trump posted to Truth Social, per the Hill. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" He added, per Fox News, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."