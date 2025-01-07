Trump Proposes Merger After Trudeau Resigns

US President-elect Trump was again pushing his idea of Canada becoming a part of the United States following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announcing his impending resignation Monday. "If Canada merged with the US, there would no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them," Trump posted to Truth Social, per the Hill. "Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!" He added, per Fox News, "Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned."
Trudeau, however, will remain Canada's PM for at least the beginning of Trump's second round as president of the United States, as he intends to step down only after Canada's Liberal Party, which he has led for 11 years, chooses a new leader and Canada chooses a new PM (he's been in the role for 9 years). As the CBC reports, there is not yet a date for the election in which that will happen. Parliament is currently suspended until late March, so it's unlikely anything will happen until then. See the CBC's explainer here. (Trump previously taunted Trudeau by calling him Canada's "governor.")