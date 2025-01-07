In California, Eggs Are Almost $9 a Dozen

With the first human death from bird flu now logged in the US, health officials have their fingers crossed that it doesn't become a major public-health issue. But H5N1 is already wreaking havoc on poultry flocks and causing an egg shortage that's driving up the cost at the grocery store. Forbes notes there are other factors also in play—including rising production costs due to inflation, recent seasonal demand for holiday cooking, and new regulations in certain states—but "at the heart of the crisis" is bird flu, and some supermarkets are now limiting egg purchases until things bounce back. More:

The numbers: According to the USDA, the national average price for a dozen eggs has spiked more than 60% over the last year, rising from $2.07 in October 2023 to $3.37 this past October. Citing price-reporting service Expana, Axios notes that last week, a dozen large eggs in the Midwest "hit an unprecedented $6.07 per dozen."