Major Citrus Grower Gives Up on Florida

A major grower said this week it was abandoning its citrus growing operations in Florida, reflecting the headwinds the state's signature crops are facing following a series of hurricanes and tree diseases. Alico Inc. announced Monday that it planned to wind down its citrus operations after the current crop is harvested later this year, the AP reports. About 3,400 citrus acres will be managed by third-party caretakers for another season through 2026.

The Fort Myers-based company owns 53,371 acres across eight counties in Florida and 48,700 acres of oil, gas, and mineral rights in the state. About a quarter of its land holdings will now be slotted for potentially developing commercial or residential projects in the near and long term future, the company said in a news release.