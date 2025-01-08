Acquitted of Subway Chokehold Death, He Seeks Dismissal of Civil Suit

The former US Marine acquitted last month of criminal charges in the death of a man on a New York City subway train is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the victim's father, the AP reports. Daniel Penny's lawyer, in a court filing Monday, said his client denies the lawsuit's claims that the 26-year-old is culpable for civil damages for using a chokehold on Jordan Neely while Neely was shouting and acting erratically on a crowded train on May 1, 2023. Lawyers for Andre Zachery didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday, but have previously noted that civil court cases have a lower burden of proof than criminal ones.