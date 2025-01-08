Acquitted of Subway Chokehold Death, He Seeks Dismissal of Civil Suit

The former US Marine acquitted last month of criminal charges in the death of a man on a New York City subway train is seeking to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the victim's father, the AP reports. Daniel Penny's lawyer, in a court filing Monday, said his client denies the lawsuit's claims that the 26-year-old is culpable for civil damages for using a chokehold on Jordan Neely while Neely was shouting and acting erratically on a crowded train on May 1, 2023. Lawyers for Andre Zachery didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday, but have previously noted that civil court cases have a lower burden of proof than criminal ones.
Zachery, in a suit filed last month before a jury cleared Penny in the criminal trial, accused the Long Island native of negligence, assault and battery for placing his 30-year-old son in a chokehold for about six minutes, leading to his son's death. But Penny's lawyer Steven Raiser, in his legal filing, said "all injuries or damages" were caused by Neely's "culpable conduct, negligence, carelessness, and lack of care." Raiser, in a statement, said Penny continues to maintain his innocence and that his acquittal "underscored New Yorkers' belief in their right to defend themselves and their neighbors from random violence."
