Landmarks Burn in LA Fire

The high school seen in movies including Carrie was badly damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires, but early reports that Palisades Charter High School had been destroyed turned out to be incorrect. The Los Angeles Times reports that the main structure of the 3,000-student school survived the Palisades fire as of Wednesday afternoon, but the school's athletic facilities and bungalow structures had burned to the ground. The school, widely known as Pali High, is a popular filming site and also appeared in productions including 2003's Freaky Friday and the Teen Wolf TV series, Fox News reports.

Hundreds of schools in dozens of Los Angeles-area districts were closed Wednesday and at least two—Palisades Charter Elementary and and Marquez Charter Elementary—are believed to have been destroyed, the Times reports. The fires have taken more than 1,000 structures, including some local landmarks, reports the New York Times.

California's state park system said in a news release Wednesday that the Palisades fire, the most destructive in Los Angeles history, destroyed vaudeville star Will Rogers' historic ranch house and other buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park. The park system said the fire also destroyed parts of Topanga State Park, including the "historic Topanga Ranch Motel once owned by William Randolph Hearst." (More California wildfires stories.)