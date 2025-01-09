Capitol Police: Man in Line for Viewing Had a Machete

Capitol Police arrested a man in line for the viewing of Jimmy Carter in the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday who had a machete and three knives, officials said. The machete showed up as his bag went through the X-ray machine during a security screening at the Capitol Visitor Center, police said, per NBC News. "Three knives were also found in the bag, along with the machete," said a statement posted on X.
The arrest came shortly before President-elect Trump arrived at the Capitol to meet with Senate Republicans, per the BBC. Trump later entered the Rotunda with his wife, Melania, and paused before Carter's casket, per the AP. Capitol Police said the man they arrested was held on multiple charges of carrying a dangerous weapon. His name was not released.