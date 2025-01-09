Thousands of LA Pets Are Now Homeless, Too

The wildfire-fueled chaos in Los Angeles extends not just to humans, but also their animals, many of whom were forced out of their homes or left behind as residents evacuated with little time to spare. Jill Tucker of the California Animal Welfare Association, who's been coordinating with more than 300 shelters and animal care groups in the state, says thousands of animals have likely been displaced, per the New York Times . Pasadena Humane said Wednesday it had received more than 180 animals, including a pig and a pony, since the previous evening. And "we still have a line of people with their pets outside, waiting to bring them in," PR manager Kevin McManus told the Times. KTLA notes some animals had burn injuries.

McManus said the shelter was "moving everybody around like Tetris pieces" and asking members of the public to foster animals at home for at least a week. Annie Harvilicz, a veterinarian who runs two pet hospitals, had taken in 20 dogs, 20 cats, and a rabbit by early Wednesday, mostly from owners of multiple pets who she said would have difficulty getting accepted by hotels, per the Los Angeles Times. Space is a concern at the Lange Foundation rescue in West Los Angeles, which has been distributing pet food and medication to owners in need of supplies, per the New York Times. Many shelters have asked for donations of pet food, crates, and other supplies.

The website for the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services notes small pets are still accepted at the Westwood and Ritchie Valens Recreation Centers, while the Los Angeles Equestrian Center is accepting larger animals. But given the four fires raging in Los Angeles County, "there's always risk that winds will change, and that the very shelters that are taking care of the animals are then going to have to evacuate," Tucker warns. Pasadena Humane said it was "making preparations to evacuate the shelter, if needed" due to its close proximity to evacuation zones related to the Eaton Fire, though "at this time, all animals are safe and unharmed at the shelter," per KTLA. (More California wildfires stories.)