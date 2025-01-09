It Fueled the Roman Empire —and Made Everyone Dumber

Ancient Romans weren't as bright as they might have been. According to a new study published Monday in the journal PNAS , the Roman Empire's mining of silver put so much lead in the air that it made everyone dumber. Crushing ore deposits to extract the silver that fueled the empire's rise was "a dusty business—and this dust contained a lot of lead," explains Andreas Stohl, a professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Vienna and study co-author, per the Washington Post . The air was so thick with lead that evidence can today be found in ice cores taken from the Arctic of Greenland and Russia, where the pollution drifted on air currents, per the New York Times .

Those cores show a spike in lead pollution around 15BC, per the Guardian. Over the next 200 years, researchers estimate that more than 500,000 tons of lead were released into the atmosphere across Europe. "To my knowledge, it's the earliest example of widespread industrial pollution," lead study author Joseph McConnell, an expert in ice cores and atmospheric chemistry, tells the Times. In children, this would've resulted in 2 to 5 additional micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood—enough to reduce the typical IQ by upward of 3 points.

However, the "widespread cognitive decline" was not as great as experienced during peak usage of leaded gasoline in the US, per the study. During that time, the average child had 15 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood, corresponding with "a decline in IQ of 9 points," per the Post. (Millions of psychiatric disorders also resulted.) Ancient Romans were also exposed to lead through pipes, cooking pots, medicines, paints, cosmetics, toys, and lead-infused wine. But pollution from mining and smelting was "most significant" for the rural majority, researchers say. McConnell references speculation that the impact contributed to the downfall of the empire, per the Guardian, but he notes that epidemiologists, historians, and archaeologists ought to have the final say. (More lead stories.)