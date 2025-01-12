Thousands Protest Annulment of Presidential Election

Tens of thousands protested in Romania's capital on Sunday against a top court's decision to annul the presidential election after an outsider candidate unexpectedly emerged as the frontrunner. Many of the demonstrators in Bucharest honked horns and waved the nation's blue, yellow, and red flag, while others brandished placards bearing slogans such as "Democracy is not optional." Demands included the resumption of the presidential race from the second round, the AP reports. The Constitutional Court made the unprecedented move to annul the election just two days before a Dec. 8 runoff. The far-right populist Calin Georgescu shocked many when he won the first round on Nov. 24, after which allegations of electoral violations and Russian interference emerged.

George Simion, leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, said at the protest: "We are protesting against the coup d'état that took place on Dec. 6. We are sorry to discover so late that we were living in a lie and that we were led by people who claimed to be democrats, but are not at all." The cancellation of the result plunged the European Union and NATO member country into turmoil and followed other disputes, including a recount of first-round votes. New dates have been set to rerun the vote, with the first round scheduled for May 4. If no candidate obtains more than 50%, a runoff would be held on May 18.

It is not clear whether Georgescu will be able to participate in the new election. He has challenged the court's decision at a local appeals court and lodged a complaint at the European Court of Human Rights, per the AP. The Constitutional Court's published decision cited the illegal use of digital technologies including artificial intelligence, as well as the use of "undeclared sources" of funding. Georgescu had declared zero campaign spending. Many observers attributed Georgescu's success to his TikTok account, which now has 7.2 million likes and 646,000 followers. Some experts suspect Georgescu's online following was artificially inflated, while Romania's top security body alleged he was given preferential treatment by TikTok over other candidates.