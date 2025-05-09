A New Tool Can Save Women an OB-GYN Visit

FDA approves Teal Wand, first at-home testing kit to screen for HPV, cervical cancer
Posted May 9, 2025 1:51 PM CDT
A product shot of the Teal Wand.   (Teal Health)

Dread those annual pap smears at the OB-GYN? If you're looking to get checked out for cervical cancer, the Cut says there's some "great news" on that front: a first-ever at-home testing kit for the disease, approved Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

  • How it works: The so-called Teal Wand is a vaginal swab, acquired by prescription from a Teal Health provider, that women can insert themselves to collect a sample. Patients then mail that sample to a lab to test for human papillomavirus, or HPV, which can cause cervical cancer. If the test comes back positive, a Teal Health provider can assist the patient in arranging for in-person care near home.

  • Drop in screenings: Cervical cancer is a highly preventable disease, but the number of women getting screened for it has fallen off since the mid-aughts, with nearly a quarter of women surveyed in a 2022 study admitting they were behind on their screenings, per NBC News. The Teal Wand could help not only patients who hate pap smears, but also those who live in "reproductive health care deserts" (e.g., in rural areas with not many OB-GYNs nearby) and those who have hectic schedules, per the Cut.
  • Thumb's-up from experts: They tell the New York Times that the at-home test appears to be as accurate as one in a doctor's office. "As a mom and a woman, I get how easy it is to put your own health last," Teal Health CEO Kara Egan says in a statement to the outlet. "That's why this FDA approval means so much ... it's about finally giving women an option that makes sense for their lives—something that can be done quickly and comfortably at home."
  • When and how much: Shipments of the Teal Wand will begin in California in June before being expanded nationwide, according to the company. It's not yet clear how much you'll have to fork over for it, but it's reportedly covered by various big insurers, including Aetna, Cigna, and UnitedHealthcare in the Golden State.
