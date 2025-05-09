A New Tool Can Save Women an OB-GYN Visit

Dread those annual pap smears at the OB-GYN? If you're looking to get checked out for cervical cancer, the Cut says there's some "great news" on that front: a first-ever at-home testing kit for the disease, approved Friday by the Food and Drug Administration.

How it works: The so-called Teal Wand is a vaginal swab, acquired by prescription from a Teal Health provider, that women can insert themselves to collect a sample. Patients then mail that sample to a lab to test for human papillomavirus, or HPV, which can cause cervical cancer. If the test comes back positive, a Teal Health provider can assist the patient in arranging for in-person care near home.