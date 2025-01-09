Biden Sums Up Carter in 3 Words

President Biden delivered the eulogy for his predecessor Jimmy Carter on Thursday, one in which he praised Carter as a friend, mentor, and president. Highlights from the Hill, the AP, CNN, and the New York Times:

Biden laid out "what I believe is Jimmy Carter's enduring attribute: character, character, character."

"Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me, and through his life taught me, the strength of character is more than title or the power we hold," Biden said. "It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. That everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot."