Biden Sums Up Carter in 3 Words

By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2025 12:15 PM CST
President Biden touches the casket of former President Jimmy Carter after speaking during a state funeral service at Washington National Cathedral Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Biden delivered the eulogy for his predecessor Jimmy Carter on Thursday, one in which he praised Carter as a friend, mentor, and president. Highlights from the Hill, the AP, CNN, and the New York Times:

  • Biden laid out "what I believe is Jimmy Carter's enduring attribute: character, character, character."
  • "Jimmy Carter's friendship taught me, and through his life taught me, the strength of character is more than title or the power we hold," Biden said. "It's the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity and respect. That everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot."

  • "Many think he was from a bygone era. But in reality, he saw well into the future," Biden said. "A white, Southern Baptist who led on civil rights. A decorated Navy veteran who brokered peace. A brilliant nuclear engineer who led on nuclear non-proliferation. A hard-working farmer who championed conservation and clean energy. And a president who redefined the relationship with the vice president."
  • "Throughout his life, he showed us what it means to be a practitioner of good works, and a good and faithful servant of God and the people."
  • "We have an obligation to give hate no safe harbor," the president said during the eulogy. "And to stand up to what my dad used to say is the greatest sin of all, the abuse of power. That's not about being perfect, because none of us are perfect."
(The state funeral brought together five living American presidents.)

