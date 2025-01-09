Notable Absence at Carter Funeral: Michelle Obama

By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 9, 2025 12:42 PM CST
Barack Obama talks with President-elect Trump, with Melania Trump next to her husband at the state funeral for Jimmy Carter in Washington on Thursday. George W. Bush and Laura Bush are on the other side of Obama.   (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The five living presidents were there, as were their wives—almost. One notable absence from Thursday's state funeral for Jimmy Carter was Michelle Obama. A statement from her office acknowledged as much without providing a reason, reports USA Today:

  • "Former First Lady Michelle Obama is not in attendance at President Carter's National Funeral Service," said spokesperson Crystal Carson. "Mrs. Obama sends her thoughts and prayers to the Carter family, and everyone who loved and learned from the remarkable former President."

CNN earlier reported that the former first lady had a scheduling conflict and was still in Hawaii, where she had been on vacation, per the AP. A report at Politico points out that Michelle Obama would have been seated next to President-elect Trump during the service, though it doesn't go further in suggesting that might be the reason for her absence. Barack Obama and Trump were seen chatting in friendly fashion before the funeral. (More Michelle Obama stories.)

