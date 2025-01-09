Notable Absence at Carter Funeral: Michelle Obama

The five living presidents were there , as were their wives—almost. One notable absence from Thursday's state funeral for Jimmy Carter was Michelle Obama. A statement from her office acknowledged as much without providing a reason, reports USA Today :

CNN earlier reported that the former first lady had a scheduling conflict and was still in Hawaii, where she had been on vacation, per the AP. A report at Politico points out that Michelle Obama would have been seated next to President-elect Trump during the service, though it doesn't go further in suggesting that might be the reason for her absence. Barack Obama and Trump were seen chatting in friendly fashion before the funeral. (More Michelle Obama stories.)