Message of 'Soul Man' Began With the Title

When Sam & Dave recorded "Soul Man" in 1967, an essay in the National Registry by Robert Pruter says, they were sending a message that soul music had arrived, meaning that Black people who make it have arrived. When Sam Moore, who died Friday , was interviewed in 2022 by the Library of Congress, he said the lyrics seemed more basic when he first sang them for Stax Records. "It was race-related but I thought, at the time, that the song was about girls—gettin' girls, you know," he said, per the Washington Post . "But it turned out to be an anthem, sort of like 'Blowin' in the Wind,' one of those."

Isaac Hayes, who wrote "Soul Man" with David Porter, said he had noticed that Black residents of Detroit had written "soul" on buildings during the 1967 riots to try to keep destructive mobs away from them. "We talked about a way to make that title have some unique and special thing," Porter once said, "an idea that talked about education, that talked about humble beginnings, that talked about all of the special things that make you a special man, a soul man." The line "I was educated at Woodstock" was a reference not to the music festival—which hadn't happened yet—but to a segregated vocational school for Black students near Memphis. The crossover appeal of "Soul Man" contributed to its impact: A million copies were sold, and the record hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

And then there was the music. The recording, per the Post, included "Moore's snappy tenor couplets ('Coming to you on a dusty road/Good loving, I got a truck load') and the exuberant shoutout, 'Play it, Steve,' as guitarist Steve Cropper answered with a searing riff, using a Zippo lighter across the frets to simulate a Delta blues steel guitar." Bruce Springsteen in 2021 described the bittersweet experience of seeing Sam & Dave three times late in the duo's underappreciated career, per the Asbury Press, in New Jersey. Each time, Springsteen said on SiriusXM, he was brought to tears. At the Fast Lane, "it was heartbreaking because it was a relatively small crowd there and they simply sang their hearts out," he said. Springsteen added: "It was just so undeserved. They were so epic and so profound."