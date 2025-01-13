Sisters Mysteriously Vanish in Scottish City

Police in Scotland are focusing on an icy river in the search for two sisters—part of a set of triplets—who disappeared in Aberdeen last week. Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32-year-olds from Hungary who had been living in Scotland for around seven years, were last seen on a street near a bridge in the coastal city's downtown around 2:12am last Tuesday, the BBC reports. Police say the sisters turned onto a footpath near the River Dee after crossing the bridge. In an appeal for information , police said the river "remains the focus of searches as there is no evidence of the missing women leaving the immediate area," reports People .

Relatives say the sisters are from a close-knit family and it was out of character for them to be out so late at night. Edit Huszti, the other triplet, says her sisters seemed happy and cheerful when she spoke to them on New Year's Eve. In a statement, their brother, Joszef Huszti, urged people to have "respect" and not spread "fake news" about their disappearance, the Press and Journal reports. "We can only say what's already been in the news," he said. "The Scottish authorities are doing their job."

"Eliza and Henrietta's family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them," said Darren Bruce, the local police chief inspector. "We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the enquiry." Police say the river search has involved marine units, dogs, and one of Police Scotland's two helicopters. Police are also searching the many industrial buildings on the side of the river where the sisters were last seen, the BBC reports. (More missing persons stories.)