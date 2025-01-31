Entertainment / Palisades Fire Nirvana Reunites at Aid Show, With One Extra Grohl FireAid concert brings out all kinds of surprises By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jan 31, 2025 10:17 AM CST Copied Violet Grohl, daughter of Dave Grohl of Nirvana (on drums), performs during the FireAid benefit concert on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) See 15 more photos The epic FireAid benefit concert to help people hit by the Los Angeles wildfires is in the books, with organizers reporting tens of millions of dollars raised. Some highlights: Nirvana: Drummer Dave Grohl, bassist Krist Novoselic, and rhythm guitarist Pat Smear reunited with a series of lead singers including St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, and Joan Jett. But for Deadline, the highlight was when Grohl's daughter, Violet, sang. Listen here. She "brought the house down." Stars: Almost too numerous to list. Billie Eilish opened the show with Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day, and Lady Gaga closed it hours later. In between, Joni Mitchell made a rare appearance, along with the likes of Katy Perry; the Red Hot Chili Peppers; Earth, Wind & Fire; Sting; Rod Stewart; Olivia Rodrigo; the magician Teller; Dr. Dre; Jelly Roll; Sheila E.; Gwen Stefani and No Doubt; Stevie Wonder; Pink; Stevie Nicks ... and on and on and on. The AP has more details. Takeaway line: "As far as I'm concerned, this is one of the greatest nights in Los Angeles history," performer Anderson .Paak told the crowd. Money: Organizers said they raised $60 million before the show on tickets and corporate sponsorships, per the New York Times. But more money was coming in: Bono donated $1 million, and Microsoft co-founder Steve Ballmer promised to match that and all other donations made during the televised concert. Former VP: TMZ notes that former VP Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, made an appearance and received a raucous greeting from the audience. (The link has video.) The couple's Brentwood home was in the evacuation zone but survived. The hope: "Our goal is simple tonight—to spend more money than the Dodgers spent on free agents," joked Billy Crystal, who lost his home in the Pacific Palisades to the fires. (More Palisades Fire stories.) Report an error