Op-Ed: Vaccine 'Skeptic' Isn't the Right Term for RFK Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is routinely described as a "vaccine skeptic" in the news, but pediatrician Paul Offit doesn't think the description fits. In a New York Times essay, Offit describes himself as a vaccine skeptic in his role as a member of the FDA's vaccine advisory committee. Meaning, he won't give his approval until a pharmaceutical company proves a vaccine's worth. He suggests a different term for the health secretary nominee:

Offit, who specializes in infectious diseases at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, runs through Kennedy's various statements and writings about vaccines and offers a series of rebuttals. Parents, of course, "have a right to be skeptical" and to talk things out with their doctor, he adds, but "Kennedy makes these conversations harder" through his misrepresentation of facts. Offit's conclusion: "Given the lack of appropriate guardrails that would normally prevent an anti-vaccine activist, science denialist and conspiracy theorist from heading the country's most important public health agency, it's a dangerous time to be a child in the United States." (Read the full essay.)