Heidi Montag's Old Song Is No. 1 Again After Fire

Reality TV stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a small bit of consolation after the California wildfires. Variety reports that on Friday, Pratt, 41, posted a bunch of photos on TikTok showing him in front of their scorched, destroyed home, along with a plea for fans to stream Montag's 2010 Superficial album to help the mom and dad of two generate income. "Please stream any of [Heidi Montag's] music on any platforms it will make a huge difference," Pratt pleaded.

Various stars helped their celebrity brethren by asking fans to support Montag and Pratt. "Doing my part to get Heidi Montag to #1," rapper Flava Flav wrote in his own TikTok post, which featured a Montag song. Model Emily Ratajkowski, model and actor Jenny McCarthy, and TV personality Paris Hilton were among others offering their shoulders, per Us Weekly. The push appeared to have been successful, at least in terms of moving both the Superficial album and song up to the top of the iTunes charts, per USA Today.

"#1 !!!!!!!!!!!!! @heidimontag !!!!!! Thank you everyone," Pratt wrote on Instagram over the weekend, after Superficial beat out Bad Bunny's Debi Tirar Mas Fotos for the top iTunes spot on Saturday. "Thank you everyone!" Pratt gushed in his post's accompanying video. "Who needs a house, who needs clothes, who needs anything but this level of clout, pop, superstardom? Our sons are gonna be like, 'My mom was No. 1 on iTunes America.'" As for Montag, the 38-year-old wrote in an Instagram story, per Us Weekly: "Thank you for the overwhelming love and support of my music and really rallying behind us in this devastating time and making it such a blessing." (More Heidi Montag stories.)