House Speaker Mike Johnson and other Republicans have suggested placing conditions on any aid sent to California in the wake of the latest devastating wildfires to hit the state. "Obviously there has been water resource mismanagement, forest management mistakes, all sorts of problems," Johnson told reporters at the Capitol Monday, per the Hill. "And it does come down to leadership, and it appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects." He said "there should probably be conditions on that aid" before it is delivered to California, and confirmed there's "been some discussion" amongst Republicans of tying aid to a debt ceiling increase, Politico reports.